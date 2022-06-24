Morgan Stanley Cuts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $59.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53. CMS Energy has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.