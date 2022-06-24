Morgan Stanley Downgrades Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) to Hold

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CSFB upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

TECK.B opened at C$40.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.84 and a 12 month high of C$57.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.45.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

