Morgan Stanley Trims Centene (NYSE:CNC) Target Price to $103.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.44.

NYSE:CNC opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

