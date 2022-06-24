Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $211.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

