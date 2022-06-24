Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $861.10

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 861.10 ($10.55) and traded as low as GBX 814 ($9.97). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 815 ($9.98), with a volume of 166,062 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 861.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 873.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £951.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In related news, insider Neil Rogan bought 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 875 ($10.72) per share, with a total value of £9,441.25 ($11,564.49).

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

