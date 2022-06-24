Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $141.37

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.37, but opened at $133.00. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $129.54, with a volume of 2,365 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average of $134.31.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

