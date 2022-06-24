NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NC stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.14. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $271.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter.
About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
