NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NC stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.14. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $271.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.