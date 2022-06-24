Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Henry Turcan Purchases 13,306 Shares

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan acquired 13,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £4,790.16 ($5,867.42).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 20th, Henry Turcan purchased 47,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £17,390 ($21,300.83).

On Friday, June 17th, Henry Turcan sold 2,768,626 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50), for a total value of £1,135,136.66 ($1,390,417.27).

Shares of LON:NANO opened at GBX 36.80 ($0.45) on Friday. Nanoco Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16.05 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.90 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.75. The company has a market capitalization of £113.03 million and a PE ratio of -26.29.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

