National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Chris Davies Purchases 15,000 Shares

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) insider Chris Davies bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £30,750 ($37,665.36).

Shares of LON:NEX opened at GBX 210 ($2.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. National Express Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 183.70 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 290.60 ($3.56). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 242.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 244.67.

Get National Express Group alerts:

NEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.16) to GBX 300 ($3.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on National Express Group from GBX 365 ($4.47) to GBX 290 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.