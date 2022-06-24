Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.94

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $13.13. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 45,125 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $155.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,668,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $33,694.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,982.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,190 shares of company stock worth $164,942. 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

