NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

