NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in NetApp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

