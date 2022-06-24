NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as high as C$0.54. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 27,700 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.53 million and a PE ratio of -13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, and corporate banking. It also provides NexJ Nudge-AI, a suite of digital assistants that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing for advisors and relationship managers.

