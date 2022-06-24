NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,791.01

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,791.01 ($83.18) and traded as low as GBX 5,828 ($71.39). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 5,878 ($72.00), with a volume of 124,778 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXT. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($86.97) to GBX 6,900 ($84.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,850 ($96.15) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($89.17) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($88.19) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NEXT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,104.29 ($99.27).

Get NEXT alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,193.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,791.01. The firm has a market cap of £7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($69.92) per share, with a total value of £68,496 ($83,900.05).

NEXT Company Profile (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.