NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $5.41

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.00. NextDecade shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 7,027 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $611.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

