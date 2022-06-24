NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $5.41

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.00. NextDecade shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 7,027 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of $611.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.
About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
