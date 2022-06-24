NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $10.04

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.44. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 34,922 shares.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 2.12.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.97 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock valued at $77,924,360. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 101,065 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

