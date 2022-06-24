NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.85.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.