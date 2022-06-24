NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.06. NIKE has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.