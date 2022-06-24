NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Cowen

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.85.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.