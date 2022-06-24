NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.85.

Shares of NKE opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average is $135.06. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

