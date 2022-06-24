Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 280,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $5,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.27 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

