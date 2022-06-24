Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Microsoft stock opened at $258.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.07 and its 200 day moving average is $293.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.