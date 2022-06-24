NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.36.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. NMI has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.51.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NMI will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 36.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NMI by 136.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

