NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.
NMIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.36.
NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. NMI has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 36.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NMI by 136.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile (Get Rating)
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
