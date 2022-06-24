Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.41 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.02). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,379 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of £6.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72.

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 353,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £7,075 ($8,666.10).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

