Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 2,502 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.43% of Herc worth $21,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $86.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.62. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.17.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

