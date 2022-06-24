Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 4,240 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Williams-Sonoma worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,484. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Shares of WSM opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average of $145.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

