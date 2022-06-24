Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 5,488 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,071,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,027,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,863,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after buying an additional 383,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

NYSE AMN opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.