Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 889.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,523 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,468,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,593,000 after acquiring an additional 706,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,765,000 after acquiring an additional 519,278 shares during the period.

Shares of INVH opened at $35.08 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

