Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 10,218 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,360,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.