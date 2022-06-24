Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,257,381 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1,566.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257,381 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Palantir Technologies worth $18,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,741 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 5.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.