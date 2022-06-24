Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 818 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of LPL Financial worth $16,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $177.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

