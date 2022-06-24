Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.23% of EMCOR Group worth $14,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,495,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after buying an additional 166,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 676,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.