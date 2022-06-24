Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 25,552 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,203 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 25,552 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.89.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,448 shares of company stock worth $1,873,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.92.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.