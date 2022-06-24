Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,571 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,176,000 after purchasing an additional 91,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.