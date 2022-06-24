Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from 94.00 to 86.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 247935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4653 per share. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

