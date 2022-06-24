North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 139,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 44,155 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,559,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in North American Construction Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOA stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.