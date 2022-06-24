Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.44

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.44 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.24 ($0.09). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.24 ($0.09), with a volume of 27,966 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company has a market capitalization of £13.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)
