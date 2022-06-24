NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down to $17.11

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $16.11. NOV shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 49,081 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in NOV by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NOV by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in NOV by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

