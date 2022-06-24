Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NVMI opened at $93.73 on Friday. Nova has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nova Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nova (NVMI)
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.