Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NVMI opened at $93.73 on Friday. Nova has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.53.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

