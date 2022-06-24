Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 5,000 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.52. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

