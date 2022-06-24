NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,383 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 214.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,110,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,698 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 32,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 992,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $32.91 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.