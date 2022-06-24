NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 162.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,074,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $2,235,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Textron by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

NYSE:TXT opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.