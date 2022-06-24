NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

