NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $247.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

