NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 69.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APA stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

