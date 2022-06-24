NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.92.
Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $182.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.
Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
