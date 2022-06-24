NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 234 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $258.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

