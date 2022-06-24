NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 293 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 224.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $240.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $1,113,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $9,589,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

