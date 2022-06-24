NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 293 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 224.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $240.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $1,113,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $9,589,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
