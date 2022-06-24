NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1,116.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $158.26 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average of $173.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.27.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

