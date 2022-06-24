NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,222,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,554,000 after acquiring an additional 389,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,402,000 after acquiring an additional 299,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,113,000 after acquiring an additional 240,261 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NI opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.35.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

